Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 121 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 678.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 40,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

