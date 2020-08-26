Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KALU. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,245.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 135,317 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

KALU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 2,854 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $233,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $558,123 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

