Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes $412,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,242,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,476,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. ValuEngine lowered ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

