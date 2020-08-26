Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes $340,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,419,000 after buying an additional 106,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,932,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 420,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 313,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,135,000 after acquiring an additional 71,404 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HII opened at $158.94 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $147.14 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

