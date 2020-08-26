Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZION. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

ZION stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

