Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Noble Energy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,229 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Noble Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

NBL stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

