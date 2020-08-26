Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 71.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

EXPD opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,342 shares of company stock worth $39,791,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

