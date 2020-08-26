Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Paycom Software by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 323.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total transaction of $810,522.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,777 shares of company stock worth $7,460,893. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $287.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.12, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.88. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.94.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

