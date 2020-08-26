Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,650 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 13.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,437 shares of the airline’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,406 shares of the airline’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,899 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

