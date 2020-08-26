Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 650 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.77.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $260.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

