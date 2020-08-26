Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

