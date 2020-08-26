Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cavco Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $199.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.58 and a 12-month high of $236.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.15.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $254.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.70 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

