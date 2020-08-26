Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of LFUS opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.75.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total transaction of $418,486.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $257,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,173 shares of company stock worth $5,056,216. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

