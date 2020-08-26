Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $342,000 in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,808,615,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $361,242,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $286,696,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,094,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,005,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKR opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

