Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $196,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 57.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Copart by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.63.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

