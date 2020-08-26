Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $170,000 in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

