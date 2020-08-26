Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $153,000 in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after acquiring an additional 133,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 327,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 73.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 101,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. CL King raised J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $135.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.55. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $196.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

