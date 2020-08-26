Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 326.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,137.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 64.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.