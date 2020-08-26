Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 38.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth $38,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth $164,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. Research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

TWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

