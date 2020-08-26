Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

RTX stock opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

