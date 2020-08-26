Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Workday by 722.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,543,000 after buying an additional 172,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $1,955,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.07.

Workday stock opened at $194.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $202.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

