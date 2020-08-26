Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,164,000 after purchasing an additional 387,554 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 186.2% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 468,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,948,000 after acquiring an additional 304,916 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1,110.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,620,000 after acquiring an additional 165,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,710,000 after purchasing an additional 156,530 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $326.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $330.32.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.29.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,550 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

