Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Boosts Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

