Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,580,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,235,000 after buying an additional 115,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1,092.9% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,546,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after buying an additional 1,416,698 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,454,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,374,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after acquiring an additional 154,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $462,876.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

NYSE:GMED opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.