PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post sales of $52.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.10 million and the lowest is $48.42 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $45.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $214.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.13 million to $224.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $251.11 million, with estimates ranging from $242.21 million to $260.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $163,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $348,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 6,216.0% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 1,280,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,134,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,990,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 81.3% during the second quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in PAR Technology by 140.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 284,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.