Pandacoin (PND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 42.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded down 44.1% against the dollar. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $484,527.69 and $212.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001790 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.