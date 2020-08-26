Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

PAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pampa Energia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pampa Energia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. Pampa Energia has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $693.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.93. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pampa Energia by 190.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

