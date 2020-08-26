Ovid Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,720 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 825% compared to the typical daily volume of 186 call options.

OVID stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $363.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,392,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after buying an additional 1,106,147 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 510,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 390,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 5,127.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 203,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OVID shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

