Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OSMT has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.70.

Shares of OSMT opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

