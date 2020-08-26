OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for OSI Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSIS. Roth Capital lowered their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $75.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.50. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 30.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 312.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $432,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

