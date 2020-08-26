OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on OrganiGram from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.79 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.60.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $250.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.11. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 142.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.