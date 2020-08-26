Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

SMAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.41.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $569,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,299.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 660,825 shares in the company, valued at $30,834,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,568. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

