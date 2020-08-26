Oppenheimer Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $265.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.76.

Shares of CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.20 and its 200 day moving average is $175.52. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $218.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $5,519,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

