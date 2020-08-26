Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.83.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $188.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Nordson has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $208.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.54 and its 200 day moving average is $169.93.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,583,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,024,000 after acquiring an additional 512,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nordson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 992,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,796,000 after acquiring an additional 127,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after acquiring an additional 438,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 11,110 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $2,070,237.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.