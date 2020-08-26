Ooma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 909 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 921% compared to the average volume of 89 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ooma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. Ooma has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $333.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. Ooma had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. Equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ooma news, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $42,501.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,495 shares in the company, valued at $884,226.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $46,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,150 shares of company stock worth $846,485. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

