Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. Ooma updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.34-0.40 EPS and its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.07-0.09 EPS.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $333.05 million, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Ooma alerts:

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 18,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $322,720.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,724.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $42,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,495 shares in the company, valued at $884,226.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,150 shares of company stock worth $846,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OOMA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.