Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,908 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,419,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,866,000 after purchasing an additional 92,156 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,483,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,521,000 after acquiring an additional 338,170 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in BCE by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 77,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.247 dividend. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

