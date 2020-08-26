Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.27. The company had a trading volume of 910,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average of $94.53. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Cfra upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

