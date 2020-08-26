Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,895 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 482.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,243,109 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $174,828,000 after buying an additional 265,664 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra lowered Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.32.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $115,743.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $103.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.52. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

