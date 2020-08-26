Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 48.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

