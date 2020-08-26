Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cintas by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $324.73. The stock had a trading volume of 293,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,590. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.89. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $327.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

