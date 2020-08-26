Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 7,564 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 81,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 558,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 169,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE:XOM opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

