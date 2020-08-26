Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 6,922 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Shares of PNW opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

