Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 6,815 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,871,000 after acquiring an additional 255,212 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,407,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,753,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,776,000 after acquiring an additional 133,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

