Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 52,429 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,429 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 42,506 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 263,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 34,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,993,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. 7,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,849,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.63. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $16.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

