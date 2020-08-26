Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,435 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.