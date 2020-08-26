Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,555 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 199,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 21.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,061,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 161,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.13.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,463. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $195.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

