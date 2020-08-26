Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 27,307 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,307 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in UDR were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in UDR by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in UDR by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in UDR by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. 1,255,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,414. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

