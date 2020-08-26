Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 19,174 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,174 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 669.0% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 87,721 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 293.5% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 116,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 87,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 303.8% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

