Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 10,184 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

RSG opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,270,285.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,648 shares of company stock worth $12,345,876. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

